Stock video
Unwell feeling freelance young man with long hair and beard sitting on sofa in living room working with laptop computer. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084123585
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|56.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|11.2 MB
