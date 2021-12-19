 
0

Stock video

Atlantic coast views of the Gran Canaria island, Canary islands, Spain. Turquoise ocean water and waces crashing against the coastal rocks. Resort hotels located by the coastline.

H

By HN Drone Works

  • Stock footage ID: 1084123495
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV699.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.7 MB

