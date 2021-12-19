 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Coastal holiday resort town views of Maspalomas in Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain. Resort hotels with pools. Palm trees and blue skies.

H

By HN Drone Works

  • Stock footage ID: 1084123405
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV477.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Related stock videos

Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque scenic narrow streets with traditional whitewashed houses with blue doors windows of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece
4k00:18Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque scenic narrow streets with traditional whitewashed houses with blue doors windows of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece
Beautiful and unique cinematic aerial view of luxury and exclusive area of Marbella, golden mile beach, Puente Romano Bridge.Luxury Clubs, Urbanisation in the most expensive area of Marbella. Forward
4k00:15Beautiful and unique cinematic aerial view of luxury and exclusive area of Marbella, golden mile beach, Puente Romano Bridge.Luxury Clubs, Urbanisation in the most expensive area of Marbella. Forward
Dubai Fountain at night
hd00:35Dubai Fountain at night
Flying trough pine trees discovering Saint Tropez city sunrise
4k00:17Flying trough pine trees discovering Saint Tropez city sunrise
Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque scenic narrow streets with traditional whitewashed houses with blue doors windows of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece
4k00:36Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque scenic narrow streets with traditional whitewashed houses with blue doors windows of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece
DUBAI, UAE - NOVEMBER 13: The girl and the guy look at fountains in Dubai at night on November 13, 2015 in Dubai, UAE
hd00:20DUBAI, UAE - NOVEMBER 13: The girl and the guy look at fountains in Dubai at night on November 13, 2015 in Dubai, UAE
Swizerland Lake - aerial Aerial footages of Vevey, Switzerland
hd00:27Swizerland Lake - aerial Aerial footages of Vevey, Switzerland
MYKONOS, GREECE - MAY 29, 2019: Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque narrow streets with traditional houses of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece
4k00:36MYKONOS, GREECE - MAY 29, 2019: Walking with steadycam steadicam in picturesque narrow streets with traditional houses of Mykonos town in famous tourist attraction Mykonos island, Greece

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of scenic panorama of house facades and historic town center of Positano a province of Catania in Italy in a sunny day.
4k00:22Aerial view of scenic panorama of house facades and historic town center of Positano a province of Catania in Italy in a sunny day.

Related video keywords