0
Stock video
Natural sand dunes reserve in Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain. Aerial views of the remarkable tiny sand desert and RIU hotel resort in Maspalomas town.
H
- Stock footage ID: 1084123363
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|407.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Aerial drone footage on a sunny day above sand dunes of Peru. Close to Ica and Huacachina. Similar to Sahara and Emirates Deserts. Boogie cars driving and people sandboarding. Color Corrected.
hd00:17A camel train travels across a desert in the sunset. Sand dunes silhouettes, pyramides of Giza and cloudy cloud sunset in the background. Animation HD
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
4kadventureaerialatlantic oceanbackgroundbeachbeautifulbluecanariacanariescanarycloudsdesertdestinationdronedryduneduneseuropegran canariaheathotellandscapemaspalomasnaturalnatureoutdoorpanoramapanoramicpatternreserveresort hotelsandsandysceneryscenicskyspainspanishsummersunsunlightsunnysunshinetourismtravelvacationwarm