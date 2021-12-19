0
Stock video
Athletic Young Woman Doing Jump Squats Exercise Over White Background In Studio, Slim Sporty Female In Fitwear Making Sport Training On Fitness Mat And Looking At Camera, Slow Motion Footage
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119256
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|721.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Athletic Female Actively in a Gym Exercises with Battle Ropes During Her Cross Fitness Workout. Slow motion
4k00:26Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:08Woman helping another woman up a steep path giving a helping hand. Women achievment, success, empowerment and strength.
4k00:11Yoga class at sunset, happy diverse group of young people practicing yoga tree pose together, stretching health and wellness
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Domestic Workout. Sporty Female Doing Side Leg Raise Exercise Lying On Floor Flexing Legs Muscles Training At Home. Fitness Lifestyle And Routine Concept. Slow Motion
4k00:12Thigh Lifts. Fitness Woman Doing Hip Exercise Extension Standing On All Fours Raising Leg At Home. Female Domestic Training Concept. Side View, Slow Motion
4k00:12Fitness Workout. Sporty Young Woman Making Elevated Crunch Exercise In Studio, Fit Female In Blue Sportswear Training Abs Core Muscles While Lying On Yoga Mat Over White Background, Side View
4k00:21Athletic Young Female Making Pike Crunch Exercise On Fitness Mat In Studio, Sporty Woman In Fitwear Strengthening Core Muscles, Reaching Toes With Arms, Working Out Over White Background, Slow Motion
4k00:23Yoga Class. Peaceful young woman meditating in lotus position in studio, calm female in sportswear sitting with closed eyes on fitness mat over white background and deeply breathing, slow motion
4k00:27Sporty Young Woman Doing Abs Crunches Exercises, Training Abdominal Muscles In Studio, Side View Shot Of Athletic Lady In Sportswear Working Out On Fitness Mat Over White Background, Slow Motion
4k00:16Sporty young female making burpee exercise on fitness mat in studio, athletic woman in blue sportswear doing push ups and jumps over white background, enjoying interval training , slow motion footage
Related video keywords
4kactiveactivityadultathleteathleticbackgroundbodycameracaucasianclassexerciseexercisingfemalefitfitnessfitwearfootagegymnastichealthhealthyjumpladylegslifestylelookingmatmillennialmodelmotivationmusclespersonproresslimslow motionsportssportswearsportysquatstudiotrainingtutorialvideoweight losswellbeingwhitewomanworkoutyoung