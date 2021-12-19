 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Modern morning habits. Close up shot of young pretty african american woman drinking hot coffee and reading news on smartphone, slow motion

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084119247
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV738.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
Thirsty smiling 35s woman standing alone in domestic kitchen start new day with healthy life habit, holding glass drinking clean mineral natural still water close up view. Lifestyle healthcare concept
4k00:18Thirsty smiling 35s woman standing alone in domestic kitchen start new day with healthy life habit, holding glass drinking clean mineral natural still water close up view. Lifestyle healthcare concept
Happy young family couple relaxing talking laughing holding cups drinking coffee tea sitting on sofa together in living room, loving husband and wife bonding enjoying pleasant conversation at home
hd00:07Happy young family couple relaxing talking laughing holding cups drinking coffee tea sitting on sofa together in living room, loving husband and wife bonding enjoying pleasant conversation at home
Affectionate young hipster couple being playful while having breakfast together in their apartment kitchen
4k00:08Affectionate young hipster couple being playful while having breakfast together in their apartment kitchen
diverse group of friends hanging out in cafe chatting sharing conversation drinking coffee enjoying socializing having fun meet up in restaurant
4k00:13diverse group of friends hanging out in cafe chatting sharing conversation drinking coffee enjoying socializing having fun meet up in restaurant
Portrait of satisfied woman drinking tea on kitchen. Attractive lady enjoying cup of coffee at home in slow motion. Smiling woman holding cup of tea in hands at morning
4k00:12Portrait of satisfied woman drinking tea on kitchen. Attractive lady enjoying cup of coffee at home in slow motion. Smiling woman holding cup of tea in hands at morning

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young couple having coffee in bed
4k00:07Young couple having coffee in bed
Happy Pregnant Woman Eating Healthy Breakfast Bowl with Blueberries Fruits Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Concept Of Diet, Proper Nutrition And Healthy Pregnancy and People
4k00:24Happy Pregnant Woman Eating Healthy Breakfast Bowl with Blueberries Fruits Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Concept Of Diet, Proper Nutrition And Healthy Pregnancy and People
Young adult couple in loft apartment having coffee across table
4k00:21Young adult couple in loft apartment having coffee across table
Young woman drinking coffee in summer
4k00:29Young woman drinking coffee in summer
Same model in other videos
Natural beauty. Close up portrait of young peaceful curly african american lady smiling to camera, resting at blurred home interior, slow motion, free space
4k00:11Natural beauty. Close up portrait of young peaceful curly african american lady smiling to camera, resting at blurred home interior, slow motion, free space
Seasonal flu concept. Close up portrait of young sick woman suffering from cough attack, got infectious breathing disease at home, slow motion, free space
4k00:06Seasonal flu concept. Close up portrait of young sick woman suffering from cough attack, got infectious breathing disease at home, slow motion, free space
Home cleaning is fun. Young positive african american woman washing floor ant home and singing into mop like microphone, dancing at living room, slow motion
4k00:15Home cleaning is fun. Young positive african american woman washing floor ant home and singing into mop like microphone, dancing at living room, slow motion
Successful online project and business communication. Young positive african american woman freelancer typing on laptop, chatting with clients and enjoying deal, working at home, slow motion
4k00:13Successful online project and business communication. Young positive african american woman freelancer typing on laptop, chatting with clients and enjoying deal, working at home, slow motion
Young cute african american curly woman resting on sofa, smiling to camera at living room interior, spending weekend time at home, slow motion
4k00:08Young cute african american curly woman resting on sofa, smiling to camera at living room interior, spending weekend time at home, slow motion
Domestic chores. Young african american woman washing floor with mop, making home cleaning at living room, free space, slow motion
4k00:13Domestic chores. Young african american woman washing floor with mop, making home cleaning at living room, free space, slow motion
Online work concept. Young positive african american woman freelancer working distantly on laptop at home, enjoying hot coffee at living room, slow motion
4k00:17Online work concept. Young positive african american woman freelancer working distantly on laptop at home, enjoying hot coffee at living room, slow motion
Cold and flu. Young sick african american woman sneezing, feeling ill, sitting on sofa at home, close up portrait, slow motion, free space
4k00:06Cold and flu. Young sick african american woman sneezing, feeling ill, sitting on sofa at home, close up portrait, slow motion, free space

Related video keywords