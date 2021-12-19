0
Stock video
Young happy african american woman relaxing in foamy hot bath, blowing foam at camera and smiling, close up portrait at bathroom, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119211
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|756 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:14Camera follows hipster millennial young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, jumps on top of rocks, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:18Relocation house party. Happy african american parents and daughter dancing at new apartment among many cardboard boxes, enjoying moving day, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kafrican americanbathbathroombeautybipocblackblowingbodybubblecalmcameracarecarefreecleancomfortcomfortableenjoyfemalefoamfreshhappyhealthyhomehothygieneladylazylifestylemillennialpeacefulpleasureproresrelaxrelaxedrelaxingrestrestingslow motionsmilingsoapspavitalitywarmweekendwellbeingwellnesswomanyoung