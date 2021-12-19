0
Stock video
New normal and job employment. Young woman talking to male jobseeker, asking questions, both wearing protective medical masks, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119184
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|968.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:20Young Asian businesswoman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
4k00:09Beautiful Young Woman Laughs on the Camera. Her Background is Bright and Blurred. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Happy Middle-Eastern Family Of Three Cooking Together Making Fresh Vegetable Salad For Dinner In Modern Kitchen At Home. Parents And Little Daughter Preparing Meal On Weekend. Tracking Shot
4k00:15Modern Middle-Eastern Family Cooking Together, Arab Man Taking Photo On Smartphone While His Wife And Daughter Making Salad And Cutting Fresh Vegetables. Healthy Food And Nutrition
4k00:10Happy Muslim Couple Dancing Having Fun Cooking Together In Modern Kitchen At Home. Family Of Two Laugh And Dance Enjoying Weekend And Dinner Preparation. Tracking Shot, Slowmo
4k00:13Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
4k00:20Outdoor Party. Group Of Cheerful Multiethnic Friends Having Fun In Camping, Multicultural Men And Women Playing Guitar, Singing And Dancing Near Modern Camper Van At Campsite, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:13Happy Arabic Couple Drinking Wine Flirting And Hugging Preparing Dinner Standing In Modern Kitchen At Home. Middle-Eastern Millennial Spouses Enjoying Cooking Together. Slow Motion
4k00:30Group Of Happy Multiethnic Friends Sharing Drinks At Home Party, Young Man Bringing Tray With Beer Bottles, Excited Men And Women Making Cheers And Enjoying Alcoholic Beverages, Slow Motion Footage
Related video keywords
4kbossbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancareercaucasiancolleaguecompanyconsultationconversationcoronaviruscovid-19coworkingcustomersdeskemployeeemployeremploymentface maskhrinterviewjobjobseekermanmanagermaskmeetingmillennialnew normaloccupationofficeoutbreakpartnersprofessionalproresprotectivequarantinerecruitmentslow motionsocial distancingtalktalkingvacancywomanworkworkeryoung