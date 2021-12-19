0
Stock video
Plus-Sized African American Lady Reading A Book Turning Pages Sitting In Chair At Home, Relaxing On Weekend. Bookworm, Modern Literature For Self-Growth And Domestic Leisure Concept. Side View
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119178
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|857.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21lady beautiful hand with purple manicure flips blurry book pages and runs fingers on lines extreme close view
4k00:14young woman sitting or lying on sofa at home and reading a book. student girl studying lessons. female relaxes indoors on a comfortable couch at leisure. nice to spend free time on the weekend
4k00:17Portrait of cute middle-aged blonde teacher turns head negatively into camera to disagree at the library.
4k00:30Close-up of reading a book and flipping pages. Hands of a mature and middle-aged woman holding a book and turning the pages. Leisure and hobbies in retirement.
4k00:16Cute teen girl study close up. Smart 20s blonde model read a literature turning pages of the book holding hands closeup macro. Shelves with books on background and harmony. Natural lighting indoors
4k00:15Cute teen girl study and learn. Smart blonde schoolgirl read a literature, turn pages and look at the camera. Sensuality in his eyes or glance. Shelves with books in background. Close up indoors 4K
Same model in other videos
4k00:21Overweight Black Businesswoman Using Laptop Computer Typing Business Report And Browsing Internet Sitting In Modern Office. Female Entrepreneur Doing Work Online Sitting At Desk At Workplace.
4k00:26Discontented Overweight African American Lady Talking On Cellphone Having Unpleasant Phone Conversation Sitting In Chair At Home. Communication Problems Concept. Slow Motion
4k00:14Cropped Shot Of Black Lady Using Smartphone Texting Standing Indoors. Unrecognizable Woman Holding Mobile Phone Browsing Internet At Home. Closeup Of Female Hands Using Cellphone. Selective Focus
4k00:11Unrecognizable African American Businesswoman Using Mobile Phone Texting And Scrolling News Sitting At Workplace In Modern Office. Cropped Shot Of Lady Using Application On Smartphone
Related video keywords
20s4kadultafrican americanbackgroundblackbookbookwormbusinesschairenjoyfemalefootagefunhobbyholdhomeindoorknowledgeladyleisurelifestyleliteraturemillennialmodernnoveloversizedoverweightpagepagespaperpastimeplumpplus sizeproresreadreaderrelaxationselective focusself-growthsittingslow motionslowmostudentturningvideowomanyoung