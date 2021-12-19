 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Acne Treatment. Japanese Guy Applying Facial Lotion With Cotton Pad Caring For Skin Standing Near Mirror Wearing Bathrobe In Modern Bathroom At Home. Male Facial Skincare And Cosmetics Concept

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084119136
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,004.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Male Acne Problem. Unhappy Asian Young Man Squeezing Pimples Having Problems With Skin Looking At Mirror In Modern Bathroom At Home. Facial Skincare And Treatment Concept. Selective Focus
4k00:20Male Acne Problem. Unhappy Asian Young Man Squeezing Pimples Having Problems With Skin Looking At Mirror In Modern Bathroom At Home. Facial Skincare And Treatment Concept. Selective Focus
Same model in other videos
Happy Asian Couple Brushing Teeth With Toothbrush And Toothpaste Smiling To Each Other Standing Wearing Bathrobes In Modern Bathroom At Home In The Morning. Oral Hygiene Concept
4k00:16Happy Asian Couple Brushing Teeth With Toothbrush And Toothpaste Smiling To Each Other Standing Wearing Bathrobes In Modern Bathroom At Home In The Morning. Oral Hygiene Concept
Japanese Man Shaving Using Safety Razor Standing In Front Of Mirror With Shave Foam On Face In Modern Bathroom At Home. Male Beauty Routine, Facial Hair Removal. Selective Focus
4k00:18Japanese Man Shaving Using Safety Razor Standing In Front Of Mirror With Shave Foam On Face In Modern Bathroom At Home. Male Beauty Routine, Facial Hair Removal. Selective Focus
Male Acne Problem. Unhappy Asian Young Man Squeezing Pimples Having Problems With Skin Looking At Mirror In Modern Bathroom At Home. Facial Skincare And Treatment Concept. Selective Focus
4k00:20Male Acne Problem. Unhappy Asian Young Man Squeezing Pimples Having Problems With Skin Looking At Mirror In Modern Bathroom At Home. Facial Skincare And Treatment Concept. Selective Focus

Related video keywords