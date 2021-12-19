0
Stock video
Online work concept. Young positive african american woman freelancer working distantly on laptop at home, enjoying hot coffee at living room, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119049
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
hd00:26African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmers Use Computer, Talk Strategy, Discuss Analysis. Innovative Software Engineers Develop Ap. Static
4k00:15Cinematic shot of young successful businesswoman is smiling satisfied with her work in camera while doing smart working with laptop from home in living room during lockdown.
4k00:18Portrait of Young Successful Caucasian Businesswoman Sitting at Her Desk Working on Laptop Computer in Big City Office. Confident Digital entrepreneur Working on Creative e-Commerce Startup. Arc Shot
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Natural beauty. Close up portrait of young peaceful curly african american lady smiling to camera, resting at blurred home interior, slow motion, free space
4k00:06Seasonal flu concept. Close up portrait of young sick woman suffering from cough attack, got infectious breathing disease at home, slow motion, free space
4k00:15Home cleaning is fun. Young positive african american woman washing floor ant home and singing into mop like microphone, dancing at living room, slow motion
4k00:08Modern morning habits. Close up shot of young pretty african american woman drinking hot coffee and reading news on smartphone, slow motion
4k00:13Successful online project and business communication. Young positive african american woman freelancer typing on laptop, chatting with clients and enjoying deal, working at home, slow motion
4k00:08Young cute african american curly woman resting on sofa, smiling to camera at living room interior, spending weekend time at home, slow motion
4k00:13Domestic chores. Young african american woman washing floor with mop, making home cleaning at living room, free space, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kafrican americanblackbusinessbusinesswomanchattingcomputercopy spacecurlydevicedigitaldigital nomadeducationelectronicempty spacefemalefinancefree spacegadgetgig economyhandhomeindependent contractorinteriorinternetladylaptopleisureletterlifestylemillennialmodernnetworkonlineprofessionalproresreportslow motionsmilingsocial mediasuccessfultechnologytypingwomanworkworkingworkplaceworkspaceyoung