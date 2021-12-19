 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Home cleaning is fun. Young positive african american woman washing floor ant home and singing into mop like microphone, dancing at living room, slow motion

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084119037
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Bottom view of a girl who applies household chemicals from a spray to a light sofa. The dog is resting on the sofa. House cleaning. Routine work.
4k00:08Bottom view of a girl who applies household chemicals from a spray to a light sofa. The dog is resting on the sofa. House cleaning. Routine work.
Happy couple putting clothes in washing machine. Couple using a front loading washing machine to wash laundry. Young couple doing laundry together at home.
4k00:40Happy couple putting clothes in washing machine. Couple using a front loading washing machine to wash laundry. Young couple doing laundry together at home.
Young homosexual girlfriends putting on aprons before doing housecleaning together
4k00:33Young homosexual girlfriends putting on aprons before doing housecleaning together
Charming young lady with bath towel on head using cotton pad for cleaning face skin with lotion. Happy woman sitting at bathroom and doing hygiene during morning time.
4k00:15Charming young lady with bath towel on head using cotton pad for cleaning face skin with lotion. Happy woman sitting at bathroom and doing hygiene during morning time.
A young girl wipes the dust from the sofa and a cute little dog jumps on the sofa. House cleaning. Routine work.
4k00:07A young girl wipes the dust from the sofa and a cute little dog jumps on the sofa. House cleaning. Routine work.
The dog got dirty on the floor and the hostess is unhappy. A woman washes the floor after the animal. The dog lies next to the place that a woman washes with a sponge and foam
4k00:08The dog got dirty on the floor and the hostess is unhappy. A woman washes the floor after the animal. The dog lies next to the place that a woman washes with a sponge and foam
A woman is disgusted when he finds a huge mosquito while cleaning
4k00:21A woman is disgusted when he finds a huge mosquito while cleaning
Pets, animals and hygiene. Woman holding small dog and cleaning its ears. The girls sits on sofa with her maltese dog laying on legs. Closeup shot
4k00:12Pets, animals and hygiene. Woman holding small dog and cleaning its ears. The girls sits on sofa with her maltese dog laying on legs. Closeup shot
Same model in other videos
Natural beauty. Close up portrait of young peaceful curly african american lady smiling to camera, resting at blurred home interior, slow motion, free space
4k00:11Natural beauty. Close up portrait of young peaceful curly african american lady smiling to camera, resting at blurred home interior, slow motion, free space
Seasonal flu concept. Close up portrait of young sick woman suffering from cough attack, got infectious breathing disease at home, slow motion, free space
4k00:06Seasonal flu concept. Close up portrait of young sick woman suffering from cough attack, got infectious breathing disease at home, slow motion, free space
Modern morning habits. Close up shot of young pretty african american woman drinking hot coffee and reading news on smartphone, slow motion
4k00:08Modern morning habits. Close up shot of young pretty african american woman drinking hot coffee and reading news on smartphone, slow motion
Successful online project and business communication. Young positive african american woman freelancer typing on laptop, chatting with clients and enjoying deal, working at home, slow motion
4k00:13Successful online project and business communication. Young positive african american woman freelancer typing on laptop, chatting with clients and enjoying deal, working at home, slow motion
Young cute african american curly woman resting on sofa, smiling to camera at living room interior, spending weekend time at home, slow motion
4k00:08Young cute african american curly woman resting on sofa, smiling to camera at living room interior, spending weekend time at home, slow motion
Domestic chores. Young african american woman washing floor with mop, making home cleaning at living room, free space, slow motion
4k00:13Domestic chores. Young african american woman washing floor with mop, making home cleaning at living room, free space, slow motion
Online work concept. Young positive african american woman freelancer working distantly on laptop at home, enjoying hot coffee at living room, slow motion
4k00:17Online work concept. Young positive african american woman freelancer working distantly on laptop at home, enjoying hot coffee at living room, slow motion
Cold and flu. Young sick african american woman sneezing, feeling ill, sitting on sofa at home, close up portrait, slow motion, free space
4k00:06Cold and flu. Young sick african american woman sneezing, feeling ill, sitting on sofa at home, close up portrait, slow motion, free space

Related video keywords