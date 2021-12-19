 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Weekend relax. Close up portrait of young carefree african american lady enjoying glass of red wine and enjoying sunset at bathroom interior, tracking shot, slow motion

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084119031
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

4K Portrait of serious hipster guy standing still while being covered in coloured powder at festival. Shot on RED Epic.
4k00:304K Portrait of serious hipster guy standing still while being covered in coloured powder at festival. Shot on RED Epic.
Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
portrait attractive young mixed race man with shaved hair on rooftop at sunset wearing piercings looking confident in urban city background
4k00:11portrait attractive young mixed race man with shaved hair on rooftop at sunset wearing piercings looking confident in urban city background
Two happy female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in front seat and having fun on a road trip. Girls driving car and dancing. Concept of youth, friendship, holidays and vacation.
4k00:25Two happy female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in front seat and having fun on a road trip. Girls driving car and dancing. Concept of youth, friendship, holidays and vacation.
Attractive young woman look ar camera smiling feel happy in mall close up shopaholic clothing fashion person girl shopping money lifestyle store portrait weekend shop slow motion
hd00:12Attractive young woman look ar camera smiling feel happy in mall close up shopaholic clothing fashion person girl shopping money lifestyle store portrait weekend shop slow motion
Side view of pretty caucasian worker in black apron and gloves stocking the fruits in supermarket. Young employee at work. Curly female arranging fruits on shelf
hd00:18Side view of pretty caucasian worker in black apron and gloves stocking the fruits in supermarket. Young employee at work. Curly female arranging fruits on shelf
Young tourist woman exploring Barcelona map while traveling in Spain, vacation concept, flare light
4k00:09Young tourist woman exploring Barcelona map while traveling in Spain, vacation concept, flare light
At the College House Party: Diverse Group of Friends Have Fun, Dancing and Socializing. One Guy Does Modern Dance Moves, Girls Cheer. Boys and Girls Dance in the Circle. Disco Neon Strobe Lights.
4k00:13At the College House Party: Diverse Group of Friends Have Fun, Dancing and Socializing. One Guy Does Modern Dance Moves, Girls Cheer. Boys and Girls Dance in the Circle. Disco Neon Strobe Lights.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Large Caucasian family standing together outdoors, posing for camera and smiling while gathering together on summer weekend
4k00:20Large Caucasian family standing together outdoors, posing for camera and smiling while gathering together on summer weekend
Medium slowmo portrait of young relaxed African-American woman in cozy homewear awakening in bed on weekend morning, stretching and looking at window
4k00:18Medium slowmo portrait of young relaxed African-American woman in cozy homewear awakening in bed on weekend morning, stretching and looking at window
Optimistic young woman in park
4k00:29Optimistic young woman in park
Cheerful woman standing outside restaurant
4k00:28Cheerful woman standing outside restaurant
Same model in other videos
Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
Relocation house party. Happy african american parents and daughter dancing at new apartment among many cardboard boxes, enjoying moving day, slow motion
4k00:18Relocation house party. Happy african american parents and daughter dancing at new apartment among many cardboard boxes, enjoying moving day, slow motion
Care about joints. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying healing cream on knees, suffering from legs pain, slow motion
4k00:12Care about joints. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying healing cream on knees, suffering from legs pain, slow motion

Related video keywords