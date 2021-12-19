0
Stock video
Affection at work. Young positive woman looking at her handsome arab colleague and smiling, busy man in suit explaining project on laptop, working together at office, slow motion, free space
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084119007
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Happy and attractive young mixed race couple viewing a beautiful modern property with a view to making it their home. In slow motion.
hd00:24Happy and attractive young mixed race couple viewing a beautiful modern property with a view to making it their home. In slow motion.
hd00:28Happy and attractive young mixed race couple viewing a beautiful modern property with a view to making it their home. In slow motion.
4k00:15happy pregnant couple dancing together at home husband embracing wife gently holding her belly enjoying intimate dance
4k00:12Head shot portrait family embracing pose in domestic room smile look at camera, happy wife showing bunch of keys from new home. Proud homeowners, rented flat, loan and mortgage, relocation day concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Happy Middle-Eastern Family Of Three Cooking Together Making Fresh Vegetable Salad For Dinner In Modern Kitchen At Home. Parents And Little Daughter Preparing Meal On Weekend. Tracking Shot
4k00:15Modern Middle-Eastern Family Cooking Together, Arab Man Taking Photo On Smartphone While His Wife And Daughter Making Salad And Cutting Fresh Vegetables. Healthy Food And Nutrition
4k00:10Happy Muslim Couple Dancing Having Fun Cooking Together In Modern Kitchen At Home. Family Of Two Laugh And Dance Enjoying Weekend And Dinner Preparation. Tracking Shot, Slowmo
4k00:13Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
4k00:20Outdoor Party. Group Of Cheerful Multiethnic Friends Having Fun In Camping, Multicultural Men And Women Playing Guitar, Singing And Dancing Near Modern Camper Van At Campsite, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:13Happy Arabic Couple Drinking Wine Flirting And Hugging Preparing Dinner Standing In Modern Kitchen At Home. Middle-Eastern Millennial Spouses Enjoying Cooking Together. Slow Motion
4k00:30Group Of Happy Multiethnic Friends Sharing Drinks At Home Party, Young Man Bringing Tray With Beer Bottles, Excited Men And Women Making Cheers And Enjoying Alcoholic Beverages, Slow Motion Footage
Related video keywords
4kaffectionanalyzingarabarabicbrainstormingbusinessbusinesspeoplecaucasiancolleaguecommunicationcomputerconversationcopy spacecoworkerscoworkingdiscussingdiverseemployeesempty spacefeelingfinancialfree spacehandsomelaptoplovemanmeetingmiddle easternmultiethnicofficepartnersplanplanningprofessionalprojectproresreportresearchslow motionsuccesstalkingteamworktogethertracking shottraineewomanworkingyoung