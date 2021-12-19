0
Stock video
Business analytics concept. Young professional multiethnic coworkers reading financial reports and graphs, discussing future strategy at office, tracking shot, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084118986
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
4k00:06Confident young female mentor corporate leader manager counselor communicate with multiracial business professional team people teaching interns staff group engaged in discussion at training meeting
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:08Multiethnic business team young people brainstorm on project during corporate meeting, diverse employees group listening colleague share idea discuss new marketing plan at professional group briefing
hd00:10Creative business team meeting in modern office. Mixed race group of young people discussing start-up ideas, laughing.
4k00:15Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Portrait of a Confident Happy Adult Middle Aged African American Female Wearing Dark Jacket, Looking at Camera, Posing and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Black Woman Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:14Company Operations Director Holds Sales Meeting Presentation for a Team of Executives. Multiethnic Female Uses TV Screen with Growth Analysis, Charts, Statistics and Data. Work in Business Office.
4k00:14Company Operations Director Holds Sales Meeting Presentation for a Team of Executives. Multiethnic Female Uses TV Screen with Growth Analysis, Charts, Statistics and Data. Work in Business Office.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Happy Middle-Eastern Family Of Three Cooking Together Making Fresh Vegetable Salad For Dinner In Modern Kitchen At Home. Parents And Little Daughter Preparing Meal On Weekend. Tracking Shot
4k00:15Modern Middle-Eastern Family Cooking Together, Arab Man Taking Photo On Smartphone While His Wife And Daughter Making Salad And Cutting Fresh Vegetables. Healthy Food And Nutrition
4k00:10Happy Muslim Couple Dancing Having Fun Cooking Together In Modern Kitchen At Home. Family Of Two Laugh And Dance Enjoying Weekend And Dinner Preparation. Tracking Shot, Slowmo
4k00:13Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
4k00:20Outdoor Party. Group Of Cheerful Multiethnic Friends Having Fun In Camping, Multicultural Men And Women Playing Guitar, Singing And Dancing Near Modern Camper Van At Campsite, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:13Happy Arabic Couple Drinking Wine Flirting And Hugging Preparing Dinner Standing In Modern Kitchen At Home. Middle-Eastern Millennial Spouses Enjoying Cooking Together. Slow Motion
4k00:30Group Of Happy Multiethnic Friends Sharing Drinks At Home Party, Young Man Bringing Tray With Beer Bottles, Excited Men And Women Making Cheers And Enjoying Alcoholic Beverages, Slow Motion Footage
Related video keywords
4kadultanalysisanalyticarabarabicbrainstormbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasianchartscolleaguescompanycooperationcorporatecoworkerscreativecryptocurrencydiscussingdiscussiondiversefinancialgraphindoorsmanmanagementmeetingmiddle easternmodernmultiethnicofficeorganizationpartnerspartnershipplanprofessionalprojectproresreportresultslow motionstrategysuccessfulteamworktogethertracking shotwomanwork