 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy Asian Female Enjoying Taking Bath With Foam, Lying In Water And Washing Body, Stroking Leg Relaxing In Modern Bathroom At Home. Bodycare, Spa And Wellness

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084118956
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Multi screen of diverse workers of foodservice posing at camera and smiling. Images of happy team of restaurant: waitress, chef and baristas looking at camera. Small business success
4k00:06Multi screen of diverse workers of foodservice posing at camera and smiling. Images of happy team of restaurant: waitress, chef and baristas looking at camera. Small business success
young asian women standing isolated against green screen background. portrait of chinese female person.
4k00:23young asian women standing isolated against green screen background. portrait of chinese female person.
4K resolution Collage of close-up portraits many different ages asian male and female smiling at camera in various environments background. Happiness, Lifestyle concept.
4k00:074K resolution Collage of close-up portraits many different ages asian male and female smiling at camera in various environments background. Happiness, Lifestyle concept.
happy senior elder asian couple playing and have fun with humor
hd00:14happy senior elder asian couple playing and have fun with humor
Grid of portraits - diverse people on colorful backgrounds - sliding from top to bottom
hd00:11Grid of portraits - diverse people on colorful backgrounds - sliding from top to bottom
Beautiful Portrait of asian boy looking at camera with smile face in 4K UHD
4k00:12Beautiful Portrait of asian boy looking at camera with smile face in 4K UHD
silhouette man with waving malaysia flag at beach on sunset. Independence Day
hd00:11silhouette man with waving malaysia flag at beach on sunset. Independence Day
Grid of portraits - diverse people on colorful backgrounds - spiral pattern
hd00:11Grid of portraits - diverse people on colorful backgrounds - spiral pattern
Same model in other videos
Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
Different female beauty. Three happy diverse young women embracing together and laughing to camera, beige studio background, slow motion
4k00:13Different female beauty. Three happy diverse young women embracing together and laughing to camera, beige studio background, slow motion
Diverse beauty. Happy african american lady with dental braces smiling widely to camera, posing with asian and caucasian female friends over beige background
4k00:08Diverse beauty. Happy african american lady with dental braces smiling widely to camera, posing with asian and caucasian female friends over beige background
Studio portrait of three happy multiethnic ladies laughing to camera, enjoying friendship, hugging over beige background, slow motion
4k00:19Studio portrait of three happy multiethnic ladies laughing to camera, enjoying friendship, hugging over beige background, slow motion
Serious young african american woman looking at camera, posing with asian and caucasian ladies friends over beige studio background
4k00:12Serious young african american woman looking at camera, posing with asian and caucasian ladies friends over beige studio background
Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
4k00:13Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
Daily skincare routine.Close up portrait of young nude unrecognizable asian woman applying body lotion on shoulder after shower, slow motion, free space
4k00:21Daily skincare routine.Close up portrait of young nude unrecognizable asian woman applying body lotion on shoulder after shower, slow motion, free space
Hair Care concept. Young cheerful asian woman brushing her hair, looking at mirror at bathroom and smiling, over shoulder view, slow motion
4k00:24Hair Care concept. Young cheerful asian woman brushing her hair, looking at mirror at bathroom and smiling, over shoulder view, slow motion

Related video keywords