0
Stock video
Cinematic still shot of a woman working from home, female on her laptop in bed
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084048888
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|214.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Low tide creek river with golden sunset and green trees rising up with small still river in brown mud aerial drone shot in Port Brownsville Marina Bremerton Kitsap Washington State Pacific Northwest
4k00:10Revealing drone shot of a pond in the rural countryside of England in the morning light at sunrise
4k00:15FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA - AUGUST 6, 2020: Video of medical and police support vehicles at Fort Lauderdale Airport FLL shot in 6k raw
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Woman dancing on a balcony in Spain the girl is wearing a red skirt, sunset in the morning with beautiful trees in the background
Related video keywords
adultaloneattractivebeautifulbedbedroombusinessbusinesswomancandlecaucasiancinematicclothingcollagecommunicationcomputerfemalefreelancegirlhandhappyherhomehouseindoorindoorskitchenlamplaptoplearnlightlivingnightoccupationonepersonrelaxingroomshotsittingstillstudentstudythinkinguniversitywhitewomanworkworkingyoung