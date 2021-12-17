0
Stock video
Cape Town Traffic Sunset Timelapse
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084043965
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Top view of Dubai city. Aerial Drone fly over futuristic Dubai Marina district on beautiful day. Residential Modern skyscraper buildings
4k00:12barcelona cityscape as seen from behind a window day to night timelapse at the sunset to night city lighting up panorama traffic rushing 4k
4k00:10Day to Night Panning Tilting Down Sunset Timelapse of the car traffic on the famous Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
4k00:18Aerial view of road junction with moving cars. Road interchange or highway intersection with busy urban traffic speeding on the road.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:05Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge at Sunset with Car traffic lights and City Skyline, Aerial Hyperlapse Motion Time Lapse slide
4k00:25Aerial view of the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge during rush hour, full of traffic. Yerba buena and Treasure Island in the background. Interstate 80. California, USA. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:15Beautiful view of Los Angeles Skyline from 110 Freeway at dusk. Close up. Traffic passing by. Timelapse. California, United States.