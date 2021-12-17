 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

old man and woman are learning modern hobby of playing the guitar are being trained with teacher on video communication on laptop while sitting on couch at home

A

By Aleksandr Ostapchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084036999
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,009.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
hd00:09Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
4k00:09Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
Senior male doctor videoconferencing woman remote patient consulting about corona virus pandemic during telemedicine video call in conference virtual webcam chat app. Over shoulder laptop screen view.
4k00:14Senior male doctor videoconferencing woman remote patient consulting about corona virus pandemic during telemedicine video call in conference virtual webcam chat app. Over shoulder laptop screen view.
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
happy senior asian couple exercising running outdoors
4k00:13happy senior asian couple exercising running outdoors
Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
4k00:15Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
Caring elderly grandma wife holding hand supporting senior grandpa husband give empathy care love, old married grandparents couple together two man and woman hope understanding concept, close up view
4k00:07Caring elderly grandma wife holding hand supporting senior grandpa husband give empathy care love, old married grandparents couple together two man and woman hope understanding concept, close up view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
4k00:08Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
Two professional architects go over blueprints in modern industrial office during the day. Medium shot on 4K RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:28Two professional architects go over blueprints in modern industrial office during the day. Medium shot on 4K RED camera on a gimbal.
Senior Male talking to Doctor in a crowded hospital waiting room
4k00:14Senior Male talking to Doctor in a crowded hospital waiting room
CIRCA 1920 - Men and women put the finishing touches on pants in a clothing factory.
4k00:22CIRCA 1920 - Men and women put the finishing touches on pants in a clothing factory.
Same model in other videos
closeup old man feeling lower back pain getting up from couch, grandpa with muscle pain from overwork at home
4k00:28closeup old man feeling lower back pain getting up from couch, grandpa with muscle pain from overwork at home
arthritis, unhealthy old man with back pain stands next to sofa, health problems in elderly pensioners
4k00:16arthritis, unhealthy old man with back pain stands next to sofa, health problems in elderly pensioners
sport during quarantine, portrait of cheerful female doctor in protective mask on background old couple doing gymnastics on fitballs
4k00:29sport during quarantine, portrait of cheerful female doctor in protective mask on background old couple doing gymnastics on fitballs
old spouses dancing in room, loving husband holds hand of beloved wife while she spinning around
4k00:32old spouses dancing in room, loving husband holds hand of beloved wife while she spinning around
help for older people, young woman doctor in blue uniform with clipboard holds elderly female patient hands during medical visit
4k00:10help for older people, young woman doctor in blue uniform with clipboard holds elderly female patient hands during medical visit
young nurse communicates with female patient in the living room, therapist makes notes on clipboard and listens to the senior woman at home
4k00:28young nurse communicates with female patient in the living room, therapist makes notes on clipboard and listens to the senior woman at home
rehabilitation and treatment, young physiotherapist worker stretching hands elderly woman with dumbbells, recovery from injuries
4k00:34rehabilitation and treatment, young physiotherapist worker stretching hands elderly woman with dumbbells, recovery from injuries
prevention and treatment, old man measures blood pressure and pulse of elderly wife using automatic tonometer, view from above
4k00:21prevention and treatment, old man measures blood pressure and pulse of elderly wife using automatic tonometer, view from above

Related video keywords