0

Stock video

professional modern male master hairdresser styling hair and mustache to stylish elderly male client in salon, attractive joyful old man looking in the mirror after cutting and styling

A

By Aleksandr Ostapchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084036990
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

