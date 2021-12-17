 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful view of high mountain tea plantation in Sri Lanka.

A

By Alexpunker

  • Stock footage ID: 1084034395
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV242.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.1 MB

Related stock videos

Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
4k00:26Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
hd00:06Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
Aerial view of fresh green tea terrace farm on the hill at Sichuan China drone camera moving close to the tea plantation with mountain landscape 4k footage
4k00:45Aerial view of fresh green tea terrace farm on the hill at Sichuan China drone camera moving close to the tea plantation with mountain landscape 4k footage
Aerial shooting from flying drone of a woman worker is collecting tea leaves on a large plantation in Thailand. Top view of young female traveler in sun hat is standing on a field with coffee brushes
hd00:25Aerial shooting from flying drone of a woman worker is collecting tea leaves on a large plantation in Thailand. Top view of young female traveler in sun hat is standing on a field with coffee brushes
Beautiful tea plantation landscape of green valleys under morning sun. Sri Lanka
hd00:07Beautiful tea plantation landscape of green valleys under morning sun. Sri Lanka
Video 1920x1080 - Growing tea close up. Highlands of Thailand
hd00:30Video 1920x1080 - Growing tea close up. Highlands of Thailand
Fresh green tea leaves close up on tea plantations.
hd00:22Fresh green tea leaves close up on tea plantations.
Sri Lanka landscapes nature background. Time lapse of running clouds in Ella, Sri Lanka
4k00:12Sri Lanka landscapes nature background. Time lapse of running clouds in Ella, Sri Lanka

Related video keywords