 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Tea plantations on the slopes of the mountains. little planet view. Sri Lanka. Tea estate.

A

By Alexpunker

  • Stock footage ID: 1084034344
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV288.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.5 MB

Related stock videos

BAO LOC, LAM DONG, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 2018:Crowd of tea farmer picking tea leaf on plantation, Vietnamese farmer working on sunny day, green scene of farm, row of tree, top view with tea hills.
4k00:16BAO LOC, LAM DONG, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 2018:Crowd of tea farmer picking tea leaf on plantation, Vietnamese farmer working on sunny day, green scene of farm, row of tree, top view with tea hills.
4K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
White steam spins and rises from the pan. White smoke rises from a large pot, which is located behind the frame. Isolated seamless loop black background.
hd00:10White steam spins and rises from the pan. White smoke rises from a large pot, which is located behind the frame. Isolated seamless loop black background.
Cup of tea on the window sill. Tea leaves at the bottom of the cup. Tea time.
4k00:20Cup of tea on the window sill. Tea leaves at the bottom of the cup. Tea time.
Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
4k00:26Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
hd00:06Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
Exploding green leaves in 4K
4k00:06Exploding green leaves in 4K
Young green tea leaves on the tea bush close up. Fresh tea leaves on tea plantations in Munnar, Kerala state, India. Slow panning steadicam shot
hd00:14Young green tea leaves on the tea bush close up. Fresh tea leaves on tea plantations in Munnar, Kerala state, India. Slow panning steadicam shot

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Japanese farmer walking through a field of tea plants as other farmers work with Mount Fuji in the background. Medium to Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
4k00:24Japanese farmer walking through a field of tea plants as other farmers work with Mount Fuji in the background. Medium to Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
Group of three elderly Japanese farmers going through tea leaves in a tea plantation during a bright fall day with Mount Fuji in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
4k00:10Group of three elderly Japanese farmers going through tea leaves in a tea plantation during a bright fall day with Mount Fuji in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
Close up shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal. Content Japanese farmer picking tea leaves and checking plants in a field on a tea plantation on a bright, sunny fall day.
4k00:16Close up shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal. Content Japanese farmer picking tea leaves and checking plants in a field on a tea plantation on a bright, sunny fall day.
Group of three elderly Japanese farmers going through tea leaves in a tea plantation during a bright fall day with Mount Fuji in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
4k00:08Group of three elderly Japanese farmers going through tea leaves in a tea plantation during a bright fall day with Mount Fuji in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.

Related video keywords