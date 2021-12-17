0
Stock video
Tea plantations on the slopes of the mountains. little planet view. Sri Lanka. Tea estate.
A
By Alexpunker
- Stock footage ID: 1084034344
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|288.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16BAO LOC, LAM DONG, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 2018:Crowd of tea farmer picking tea leaf on plantation, Vietnamese farmer working on sunny day, green scene of farm, row of tree, top view with tea hills.
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
hd00:10White steam spins and rises from the pan. White smoke rises from a large pot, which is located behind the frame. Isolated seamless loop black background.
hd00:06Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:24Japanese farmer walking through a field of tea plants as other farmers work with Mount Fuji in the background. Medium to Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
4k00:10Group of three elderly Japanese farmers going through tea leaves in a tea plantation during a bright fall day with Mount Fuji in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal.
4k00:16Close up shot on 4k RED camera on gimbal. Content Japanese farmer picking tea leaves and checking plants in a field on a tea plantation on a bright, sunny fall day.