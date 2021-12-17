 
0

Stock video

Wind turbines for electric power production on the seashore. Ecological landscape. Sri Lanka.

A

By Alexpunker

  • Stock footage ID: 1084034341
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV263.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

