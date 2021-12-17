0
Stock video
Christmas celebration gift present background
c
By chand499
- Stock footage ID: 1084033327
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|253.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|113 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.