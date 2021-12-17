0
Stock video
Asian Man Technician Worker On A Ladder Use Electric Drill And Install Cctv Camera On Wall For Security
y
By yoydesign
- Stock footage ID: 1084032034
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|245.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|38.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:12On High Tech Factory Asian Engineer Uses Computer for Programming Pick and Place Surface Mount Electronic Machinery for Printed Circuit Board Assembly Line.Shot on 4K (UHD) Camera
4k00:13Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
hd00:17Electronics engineer working, scientist inventor on robot construction. slow-motion. modern robotic technologies. Futuristic robot concept. artificial intelligence, virtual, robot, robots and human
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Asian businessman in formalwear and hardhat walking in slow motion along shelves in warehouse and looking at camera
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
Related video keywords
adultasiancameracctvcontroldigitaldrillelectricelectronicequipmenthandymanhomehouseindoorsinstallinstallationinstalledinstallerinstallinginteriorjobladdermaintenancemalemanmodernmonitoringpersonprofessionalprotectprotectionrepairrepairmanroomsafesafetyscrewdriversecurityservicesurveillancesystemtechniciantechnologytoolvideowallworkworker