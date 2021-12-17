0
Stock video
Man Hands Use Electric Drill To Drilling The Wall
y
By yoydesign
- Stock footage ID: 1084032031
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|203.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Female Chief Engineer Uses Tablet Computer, Introduces Autonomous Electric Car Concept to Important Investor, Describing Efficiency of Hybrid Engine. Vehicle Chassis Has Wheels, Engine and Battery
4k00:10Two Automotive Engineers Use Augmented Reality Smartphone for 3D Electric Car Design. High Tech Green Energy Automotive Vehicle Construction. Concept VR AR Graphics
4k00:16Male and Female Automobile Design Electric Car Engineers Having Conversation, Use Clipboard to Check Maintenance Issues. Innovative Hybrid Vehicle Platform Chassis Concept with Wheels, Engine, Battery
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Car Factory Office: Project Manager Talks to Engineer Working on Computer, uses CAD Software with 3D Green Energy Turbine Engine, Electric Car. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles
4k00:19CIRCA 1934 - A man demonstrates the use of a racecar driver's invention of fan-driven goggle wipers, to help keep drivers' vision clear.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer