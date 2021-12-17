 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man Hands Use Electric Drill To Drilling The Wall

y

By yoydesign

  • Stock footage ID: 1084032031
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV203.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

Female Chief Engineer Uses Tablet Computer, Introduces Autonomous Electric Car Concept to Important Investor, Describing Efficiency of Hybrid Engine. Vehicle Chassis Has Wheels, Engine and Battery
4k00:08Female Chief Engineer Uses Tablet Computer, Introduces Autonomous Electric Car Concept to Important Investor, Describing Efficiency of Hybrid Engine. Vehicle Chassis Has Wheels, Engine and Battery
Close-up of two co-workers discussing work at a factory.
hd00:10Close-up of two co-workers discussing work at a factory.
The man uses the phone after the machine has broken down
hd00:09The man uses the phone after the machine has broken down
Two Automotive Engineers Use Augmented Reality Smartphone for 3D Electric Car Design. High Tech Green Energy Automotive Vehicle Construction. Concept VR AR Graphics
4k00:10Two Automotive Engineers Use Augmented Reality Smartphone for 3D Electric Car Design. High Tech Green Energy Automotive Vehicle Construction. Concept VR AR Graphics
Man Shutting Off the Light in the Office from the Switch on the Wall
4k00:07Man Shutting Off the Light in the Office from the Switch on the Wall
Close Up Man Hand Turning on the Light from a Wall Switch in Office Room
4k00:05Close Up Man Hand Turning on the Light from a Wall Switch in Office Room
Male and Female Automobile Design Electric Car Engineers Having Conversation, Use Clipboard to Check Maintenance Issues. Innovative Hybrid Vehicle Platform Chassis Concept with Wheels, Engine, Battery
4k00:16Male and Female Automobile Design Electric Car Engineers Having Conversation, Use Clipboard to Check Maintenance Issues. Innovative Hybrid Vehicle Platform Chassis Concept with Wheels, Engine, Battery
Close up african american man engineers in uniform use laptop puts on a helmet stand near windmills in fields labor collaboration contribution windpower farm technicians close up slow motion
4k00:08Close up african american man engineers in uniform use laptop puts on a helmet stand near windmills in fields labor collaboration contribution windpower farm technicians close up slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Car Factory Office: Project Manager Talks to Engineer Working on Computer, uses CAD Software with 3D Green Energy Turbine Engine, Electric Car. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles
4k00:08Car Factory Office: Project Manager Talks to Engineer Working on Computer, uses CAD Software with 3D Green Energy Turbine Engine, Electric Car. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles
CIRCA 1934 - A man demonstrates the use of a racecar driver's invention of fan-driven goggle wipers, to help keep drivers' vision clear.
4k00:19CIRCA 1934 - A man demonstrates the use of a racecar driver's invention of fan-driven goggle wipers, to help keep drivers' vision clear.
Vertical Screen. Car Factory Office: Female Engineer Talks with Male Scientist, Use Tablet Computer to Design Production Conveyor for Engines. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles
4k00:17Vertical Screen. Car Factory Office: Female Engineer Talks with Male Scientist, Use Tablet Computer to Design Production Conveyor for Engines. Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Vehicles
Same model in other videos
Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
4k00:17Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:21Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
4k00:49Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
4k00:10Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:37Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home

Related video keywords