 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man Hands Installing Cctv Camera On Wall For Security

y

By yoydesign

  • Stock footage ID: 1084032028
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV416.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Many security cameras installed into the house show a robbery and criminals.
hd00:35Many security cameras installed into the house show a robbery and criminals.
Technicians are installing a wireless cctv camera
hd00:14Technicians are installing a wireless cctv camera
Installing a security camera on the brick wall outside a property
4k00:12Installing a security camera on the brick wall outside a property
A young electrician installs video CCTV in a specially protected prison area for especially dangerous criminals. Concrete walls and barbed wire.
hd00:15A young electrician installs video CCTV in a specially protected prison area for especially dangerous criminals. Concrete walls and barbed wire.
security video, young man and female doctor discuss installation of hidden surveillance camera in clinic office
4k00:30security video, young man and female doctor discuss installation of hidden surveillance camera in clinic office
Handheld slowmo tracking shot of male contractor in uniform getting up on ladder and installing home security camera on exterior of clients house
4k00:29Handheld slowmo tracking shot of male contractor in uniform getting up on ladder and installing home security camera on exterior of clients house
Slowmo tilt down shot of happy young female homeowner smiling and signing invoice, then shaking hands with electrician in uniform while his colleague finishing installing security camera on house
4k00:17Slowmo tilt down shot of happy young female homeowner smiling and signing invoice, then shaking hands with electrician in uniform while his colleague finishing installing security camera on house
male security officer shows young woman operation of wireless camera on tablet using workspace monitoring app
4k00:30male security officer shows young woman operation of wireless camera on tablet using workspace monitoring app

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Slowmo tracking shot of handyman in uniform standing on ladder and using screwdriver to install home security camera on exterior of house
4k00:15Slowmo tracking shot of handyman in uniform standing on ladder and using screwdriver to install home security camera on exterior of house
Same model in other videos
Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
4k00:17Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:21Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
4k00:49Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
4k00:10Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:37Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home

Related video keywords