0
Stock video
Man Hands Installing Cctv Camera On Wall For Security
y
By yoydesign
- Stock footage ID: 1084032028
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|416.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15A young electrician installs video CCTV in a specially protected prison area for especially dangerous criminals. Concrete walls and barbed wire.
4k00:30security video, young man and female doctor discuss installation of hidden surveillance camera in clinic office
4k00:29Handheld slowmo tracking shot of male contractor in uniform getting up on ladder and installing home security camera on exterior of clients house
4k00:17Slowmo tilt down shot of happy young female homeowner smiling and signing invoice, then shaking hands with electrician in uniform while his colleague finishing installing security camera on house
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer