 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Asian Man Use Electric Drill And Install Cctv Camera On Wall For Security

y

By yoydesign

  • Stock footage ID: 1084032022
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV325.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9 MB

Related stock videos

A poor man smiles after a tungsten light bulb slowly turning on or brighten up in old rural house. A happy farmer smiling after a light bulb turn on and receiving electricity for the first time.
4k00:25A poor man smiles after a tungsten light bulb slowly turning on or brighten up in old rural house. A happy farmer smiling after a light bulb turn on and receiving electricity for the first time.
Two Asian engineers are checking the operation of wind turbines in wind farm field for production of electric power
4k00:17Two Asian engineers are checking the operation of wind turbines in wind farm field for production of electric power
Asian worker cleaning sand wash exterior walkway using polishing machine and chemical or acid
hd00:18Asian worker cleaning sand wash exterior walkway using polishing machine and chemical or acid
SHENZHEN, CHINA - 16 NOVEMBER 2015: Employees of an electronics factory work on the conveyor belt in Shenzhen, China
hd00:18SHENZHEN, CHINA - 16 NOVEMBER 2015: Employees of an electronics factory work on the conveyor belt in Shenzhen, China
Automobile Designer Sitting Beside Hybrid Electric Car Chassis Platform, Writes Estimations and Sketches in the Notebook. Facility with Vehicle Frame with laboratory, agency, Wheels, Engine
4k00:16Automobile Designer Sitting Beside Hybrid Electric Car Chassis Platform, Writes Estimations and Sketches in the Notebook. Facility with Vehicle Frame with laboratory, agency, Wheels, Engine
Professional Japanese Development Engineer in Blue Shirt is Controlling a Futuristic Robotic Arm with a Virtual Reality Headset and Joysticks in a High Tech Research Laboratory with Modern Equipment.
4k00:12Professional Japanese Development Engineer in Blue Shirt is Controlling a Futuristic Robotic Arm with a Virtual Reality Headset and Joysticks in a High Tech Research Laboratory with Modern Equipment.
Professional Japanese Development Engineer is Testing an Artificial Intelligence Interface by Playing Chess with a Futuristic Robotic Arm. They are in a High Tech Modern Research Laboratory.
4k00:17Professional Japanese Development Engineer is Testing an Artificial Intelligence Interface by Playing Chess with a Futuristic Robotic Arm. They are in a High Tech Modern Research Laboratory.
Team of Automotive Engineers Working on Electric Car Platform Chassis Prototype, Taking Measures, working with 3D CAD Software, Analysing Efficiency. Shot on 8K RED Camera
4k00:18Team of Automotive Engineers Working on Electric Car Platform Chassis Prototype, Taking Measures, working with 3D CAD Software, Analysing Efficiency. Shot on 8K RED Camera
Same model in other videos
Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
4k00:17Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:21Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
4k00:49Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
4k00:10Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:37Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home

Related video keywords