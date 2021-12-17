 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man Hands Technician Worker Use Electric Drill To Drilling The Wall

y

By yoydesign

  • Stock footage ID: 1084032016
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV323.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Following Shot of Professional Factory Worker Wearing Hard Hat Holds Tablet Computer, Walking Thorugh Modern Industrial Manufacturing Facility
4k00:14Following Shot of Professional Factory Worker Wearing Hard Hat Holds Tablet Computer, Walking Thorugh Modern Industrial Manufacturing Facility
Beautiful african woman IT engineer inspecting a secure server cabinet using modern technology laptop coworking with male technician in data center.
4k00:09Beautiful african woman IT engineer inspecting a secure server cabinet using modern technology laptop coworking with male technician in data center.
Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
4k00:07Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
Among the repairs, two men in helmets discuss a project on securities. The construction team works for the reconstruction of the premises. People around color, clean and clean. A tall customer with a
hd00:12Among the repairs, two men in helmets discuss a project on securities. The construction team works for the reconstruction of the premises. People around color, clean and clean. A tall customer with a
Industry 4.0 Factory: Team of Engineers, Technicians, Professionals and Workers, Working on Assembly and Production Line, Optimizing CNC Machinery, Programming Machines, Talking and Planning Projects
4k00:12Industry 4.0 Factory: Team of Engineers, Technicians, Professionals and Workers, Working on Assembly and Production Line, Optimizing CNC Machinery, Programming Machines, Talking and Planning Projects
Time Lapse of Electronics Factory Workers Assembling Circuit Boards by Hand While it Moves on the Assembly Line. High Tech Factory Facility.
4k00:14Time Lapse of Electronics Factory Workers Assembling Circuit Boards by Hand While it Moves on the Assembly Line. High Tech Factory Facility.
Portrait of a frontline essential worker in a warehouse. Shot in slow-motion and 4k.
4k00:15Portrait of a frontline essential worker in a warehouse. Shot in slow-motion and 4k.
Offshore oil and gas operations, production operator open valve to allow gas flowing to sea line pipe for sent gases and crude oil to central processing platform, Remote platform site service worker.
4k00:20Offshore oil and gas operations, production operator open valve to allow gas flowing to sea line pipe for sent gases and crude oil to central processing platform, Remote platform site service worker.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
4k00:12In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
Aircraft maintenance mechanic uses tablet to inspect plane body in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Aircraft maintenance mechanic uses tablet to inspect plane body in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Aircraft maintenance mechanic is going down the stairs while using tablet and greeting his colleague a the bottom in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Aircraft maintenance mechanic is going down the stairs while using tablet and greeting his colleague a the bottom in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Aircraft maintenance mechanic with a flash light inspects plane engine in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Aircraft maintenance mechanic with a flash light inspects plane engine in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
4k00:17Portrait Of Young Asian Business Man Sitting On Chair With Folded Arms At Office
Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer
Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:21Back View Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
4k00:49Asian Man Looking Smart Watch And Training On Walking Or Running Treadmill At Home
Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
4k00:10Asian Man On A Ladder Use Electric Drill On Wall
Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
4k00:37Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home

Related video keywords