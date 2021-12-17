0
Stock video
Round island view from the sky
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084030927
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|68.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Pura Uluwatu temple. Stone cliffs, ocean waves and oceanscape. Aerial top view. Bali, Indonesia.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:40Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:10Aerial Shot Of Luxurious Water Bungalows On Turquoise Sea, Drone Flying Forward Over Resort Against Sky On Sunny Day - Kuramathi, Maldives