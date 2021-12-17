 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

In the hands of a farmer, ears of green wheat close-up. Wheat field with spikelet of grain. Agribusiness concept. Cultivation of grain crops. Environmentally friendly farming. Sunset over wheat field

Z

By Zoteva

  • Stock footage ID: 1084021939
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV256 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
Woman's hand running through wheat field. Girl's hand touching wheat ears closeup.Harvest concept. Harvesting. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080p
hd00:24Woman's hand running through wheat field. Girl's hand touching wheat ears closeup.Harvest concept. Harvesting. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080p
Ripe ears of wheat on the field during sunset
hd00:24Ripe ears of wheat on the field during sunset
crane shot over ripe wheatfield in afternoon sun
hd00:29crane shot over ripe wheatfield in afternoon sun
Wheat field in sunset. Ears of wheat close up. Harvest and harvesting concept. Field of golden wheat swaying. Nature landscape. Peaceful scene. Slow motion 240 fps, HD 1080p. High speed camera
hd00:27Wheat field in sunset. Ears of wheat close up. Harvest and harvesting concept. Field of golden wheat swaying. Nature landscape. Peaceful scene. Slow motion 240 fps, HD 1080p. High speed camera
Wheat Field. Ears of wheat close up. Harvest and harvesting concept. Field of golden wheat swaying. Nature landscape. Peaceful scene. Background Health Concept HD
hd00:11Wheat Field. Ears of wheat close up. Harvest and harvesting concept. Field of golden wheat swaying. Nature landscape. Peaceful scene. Background Health Concept HD
crane shot from bottom to top of huge ripe wheat field
hd00:24crane shot from bottom to top of huge ripe wheat field
Man hand running through wheat field. Male hand touching wheat ears closeup. Farmer. Harvest concept. Harvest concept. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080p
hd00:26Man hand running through wheat field. Male hand touching wheat ears closeup. Farmer. Harvest concept. Harvest concept. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080p

Related video keywords