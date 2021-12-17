0
Stock video
The bride and groom put a piece of wedding cake on a plate.
V
By Vitstyle
- Stock footage ID: 1084021612
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|15.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Cut the wedding cake. The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers in several tiers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds
hd00:15Everything is set and ready for the wedding party in an outdoor restaurant. Wedding reception decoration with all white on summer terrace near the lake. Flycam