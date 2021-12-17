0
Stock video
Happy family walk in the afternoon in the summer park. Happy before Daughter runs and holds the hands of parents, the kid laughs and smiles. Mom, dad, little girl walk holding hands outdoors in spring
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1084015690
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|561.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:22happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:21Mother swinging little girl around Happy family on the beach holding hands sat sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:30little daughter jumping holding hands of dad and mom in park on background of sun. Family concept. child plays with dad and mom on field in sunset light. Walking with small kid in nature.
4k00:09happy child and father are playing in field of ripening wheat. little daughter on fathers shoulders. baby boy and dad travel on field. kid and parent play in nature. happy family and childhood concept
4k00:19Child plays with his mother in costumes of wizard, playing in park on Halloween. Happy family. Child plays in mantle of magician, mother in red cloak. Childhood dreams, fantasies to become wizard
4k00:37mom and happy little daughter admire beautiful sunset on beach. mother plays with her baby by water. happy family concept. mother and child evening walks by water, healthy lifestyle
4k00:30Happy Young Family with child walking on summer field. Healthy mother, father and little daughter girl enjoying nature together, outdoors. Slow motion. 4K UHD video. come with me hand in hand
4k00:13Child, daughter runs to mom and hugs her in park on street in spring. Happy family. Carefree childhood, joyful run of baby to mother. Small child cheerfully plays in summer on street with parent
Related video keywords
autumnbabycarefreechildchildrenchildrens laughterchilds emotionscountrysidecute babydaddaughterdaydreamfamilyfamily holidaysfamily teamfantasyfatherfieldfreedomfunny girlgirlgroupholidayjoykidloveloving mommommothernatureoutsideparentspersonsplayplaygroundportraitprahdnikrestrunsmallteamworktogethertouriststraveltravelersvacationyellowyoung