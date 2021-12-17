 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young man in orange glasses with mobile phone standing near window. Positive male in stylish clothes shoots video on smartphone. Happy guy conducts live broadcast with friends on cellphone.

A

By Anton_dios

  • Stock footage ID: 1084007860
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV170.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of a man with a virtual reality headset or 3d glasses on his head. A man with glasses, a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion.
4k00:18Portrait of a man with a virtual reality headset or 3d glasses on his head. A man with glasses, a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion.
Portrait of a dancing man with a virtual reality headset or 3d glasses on his head. A man with glasses, a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:47Portrait of a dancing man with a virtual reality headset or 3d glasses on his head. A man with glasses, a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
Smiling man points his index finger at the camera and says you, you, you. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:20Smiling man points his index finger at the camera and says you, you, you. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
A man watches a funny movie, laughs and eats popcorn from a large bucket. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:37A man watches a funny movie, laughs and eats popcorn from a large bucket. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
The slyeyed man rubs his palms and wiggles his eyebrows. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:57The slyeyed man rubs his palms and wiggles his eyebrows. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
Satisfied man dancing and showing thumbs up with his hands, class. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:20Satisfied man dancing and showing thumbs up with his hands, class. Portrait of a man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
The man looks straight ahead and claps his hands with a happy smile on his face. Man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders posing in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
4k00:17The man looks straight ahead and claps his hands with a happy smile on his face. Man in glasses, in a plaid shirt with orange suspenders posing in the studio on a green screen. Slow motion. Close up.
Bearded man in yellow shirt on bright background. Optimistic 40s man sincerely laughing against orange background, happiness
4k00:17Bearded man in yellow shirt on bright background. Optimistic 40s man sincerely laughing against orange background, happiness
Same model in other videos
A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
hd00:12A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
4k00:12Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
4k00:15Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
4k00:10Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
4k00:11Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
Young man drinking juice in kitchen. Adult male enjoying useful drink for breakfast.
4k00:14Young man drinking juice in kitchen. Adult male enjoying useful drink for breakfast.

Related video keywords