0
Stock video
Daddy walks with his daughter on his shoulders in the spring park. Dad plays with his daughter, walks along the city street with his beloved child. Happy family. Kid, parent. Family weekend in nature
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1084005319
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|273.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:22happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
hd00:13Happy family run in park at sunset. Teamwork. Parents and daughter are run at sunset. Silhouette of running happy family in park. Children are running. Silhouette of happy family in park
hd00:14Happy family run in park at sunset. Teamwork. Parents and daughter are run at sunset. Silhouette of running happy family in park. Children are running. Silhouette of happy family in park
hd00:30baby takes first steps in grass. mom walks with son in nature kid dream concept. baby takes first steps with mom. mom and little son feet baby close-up happy family
hd00:16Father and son spinning around together while taking selfie in park. Point-of-view shot Funny family have fun outside. Happy dad and kid looking at camera. Smiling laughing man and child. Spring park
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:30little daughter jumping holding hands of dad and mom in park on background of sun. Family concept. child plays with dad and mom on field in sunset light. Walking with small kid in nature.
4k00:09happy child and father are playing in field of ripening wheat. little daughter on fathers shoulders. baby boy and dad travel on field. kid and parent play in nature. happy family and childhood concept
4k00:15hands on keyboard. business man, entrepreneur working on laptop at home. close-up. male professional with help of computer, works well. Freelancer busy worker working with modern laptop device.
4k00:19Child plays with his mother in costumes of wizard, playing in park on Halloween. Happy family. Child plays in mantle of magician, mother in red cloak. Childhood dreams, fantasies to become wizard
4k00:37mom and happy little daughter admire beautiful sunset on beach. mother plays with her baby by water. happy family concept. mother and child evening walks by water, healthy lifestyle
4k00:30Happy Young Family with child walking on summer field. Healthy mother, father and little daughter girl enjoying nature together, outdoors. Slow motion. 4K UHD video. come with me hand in hand
Related video keywords
autumn naturebabycarecarefree gamecarrycaucasianchildchildhoodcitydaddaughterday offeducationfamilyfatherfriendsfriendshipfungirlgo happyhappinessholidayjoykidlifelittlelittle girllovemanoffspringoutdoorsoutsideparentsparkpersonaplayplayingrear viewrelationshipsmallspringstreetsummertendernessupbringingvacationwalk togetheryoung parentyouth