0
Stock video
Child, a girl studies at a laptop at home. Back to school, Daughter does her homework at home. Online learning, distance learning, home learning, technology for the student, business conference.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1084004035
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|163.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Cute children use laptop for education, online study, home studying, Boy and Girl have homework at distance learning. Lifestyle concept for Family quarantine covid-19. Father helps daughter and son.
4k00:33Cute children use laptop for education, online study, home studying, Boy and Girl have homework at distance learning. Lifestyle concept for Family quarantine covid-19. Mother helps daughter and son.
4k00:11Girl learning on computer at home, online education, distance learning due quarantine, mother helps with homework.
4k00:11Hand of Asian family with a daughter do homework by using tablet with mother help, touch screen together while sitting in the living room at home morning. Concept of online learning at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:16The child plays with the Teddy bear. Little girl hugs her favorite stuffed teddy bear on the playground. Plush toy in the hands of a kid in the autumn park. The kid plays with a toy. Best friends
4k00:14Online learning, distance learning, home learning, technology for the student, business conference. Child, a girl studies at a laptop at home. Back to school, Daughter does her homework at home.
4k00:19My daughter does her homework at home, my mother helps, smiles and laughter. The child, the girl is engaged at home at the laptop with her mother. Back to school, working in a team. Online learning
4k00:18A child, a girl studies at a laptop at home together with her mother. Back to school, Daughter does homework at home, mother helps, teamwork. Online learning, home distance learning, technology
4k00:14Child, a girl studies at a laptop at home. Back to school, Daughter does her homework at home. Online learning, distance learning, home learning, technology for the student, business conference.
4k00:09Happy family, child and mom, child learns to ride a bike in the park at sunset. Happy active young family, childhood. Mother teaches daughter, son in the fall in the field to ride a child's bike.
4k00:18Happy family walk in the park in autumn. Mothers and children, daughters walk in the park, holding hands. Happy healthy family concept. Mother and children walk together outdoors. Family weekend
Related video keywords
babycasual studentchildhoodchildrencomputerconferencedaughterdistancedistance educationeducationemotionsfacegirlhomehomeworkhousesindoorsinsidekidlearninglessonnotebookonlinepenpersonplayprimaryreadremote workschoolschoolboyscreen technologysitting peoplesmart childsmart socialsmiling childtech connectiontechnologyteen playteenagerusing computervirtual teachingweb chatwebcam zoomwebinar conferencewritewriting deskyoung girlyouth lifestyle