 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up portrait of smiling beautiful brunette young female posing in kitchen looking at camera

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083999469
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV485.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV57 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.3 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
4k00:08close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
portrait beautiful mixed race woman smiling 30 turns head looking at camera with happy emotion enjoying successful lifestyle
4k00:07portrait beautiful mixed race woman smiling 30 turns head looking at camera with happy emotion enjoying successful lifestyle
Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty
4k00:17Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young brunette woman is working in front of a monitor in a loft. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Young brunette woman is working in front of a monitor in a loft. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
4k00:23Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
4k00:19Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
4k00:51Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
4k00:07Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:09Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.
4k00:20Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.

Related video keywords