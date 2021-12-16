0
Stock video
Close-up portrait of smiling beautiful brunette young female posing in kitchen looking at camera
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1083999469
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|485.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:07portrait beautiful mixed race woman smiling 30 turns head looking at camera with happy emotion enjoying successful lifestyle
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:23Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
4k00:19Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
4k00:51Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
4k00:07Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
4k00:09Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Related video keywords
1adultattractivebeautifulbeautybrunettecandidcarefreecasual attirecaucasiancheerfulcloseupcomfortableconfidencecuteemotionexpressionfacefacialfemalefemininegirlhappinesshappyhomeindoorinformalinteriorjoyjoyfulnesskitchenleisurelifestylelookinglooking at cameramodernpleasantpleasureportraitposingpositiveprettyrelaxingroomsatisfiedsmileteenagewomanyoung