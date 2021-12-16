0
Stock video
colorful bokeh background in red, green, blue, white, orange. Light from New Year and Christmas electric garlands, blurred background. Holiday concept.
e
- Stock footage ID: 1083995440
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|67.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:31Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal, Defocused Shining Colourfully on a Black Background. Abstract Bokeh Light Moving. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.