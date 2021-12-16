0
Stock video
Aerial view of industrial estate and petrochemical oil refinery daytime. Oil and gas tanks with pipelines on the plant (factory).Industrial area Some plants and industrial buildings near the sea.
U
By UNIKYLUCKK
- Stock footage ID: 1083992794
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|81.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate July 15 2019 - Aerial view of petrochemical plant or refinery plant at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Rayong in Thailand
hd00:24Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate July 15 2019 - Aerial view of petrochemical plant or refinery plant at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Rayong in Thailand
hd00:22Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate July 15 2019 - Aerial view of petrochemical plant or refinery plant at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Rayong in Thailand
4k00:18aerial view panorama view of oil refinery storage tank in heavy petrochemical industry plant site
hd00:31Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate July 15 2019 - Aerial view of petrochemical plant or refinery plant at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Rayong in Thailand
Related video keywords
aerial viewarchitecturebarrelbusinesschemicalchemistrychimneyconstructioncrude oildieseldistillationeconomic growtheconomyelectricityenergyengineeringenvironmentestatefactoryfuelgasgasolineglobalindustrialindustrial areaindustrymanufacturingoiloil refinerypetrochemicalpetrochemical plantpetrolpetroleumpipeplantpollutionportpowerproductionrefinerysmokestationsteelstoragesupplytanktechnologythailandtoxic