0
Stock video
Finding and Booking Covid Vaccine Appointment on Smart Phone Closeup
D
- Stock footage ID: 1083992767
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|562.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Mouse Cursor Slides Over And Clicks Book Appointment For Covid-19 on Web Page. Device Screen View of Cursor Clicking Booking For Coronavirus Treatment Online. Viewpoint Over The Internet Network
4k00:18Hands of doctor typing on notebook computer for register the patient covid-19 vaccine data to network, technology for treatment and healthy concept.
4k00:18A young woman doctor offers her elderly patient to be vaccinated against influenza and coronavirus, holding a bottle of vaccine in her hands
4k00:15Medicine online video conference. Elderly old woman consulting with her doctor using video chat on laptop at home. Mature, health. Coronavirus covid quarantine, drugs, mask and health protection
Related video keywords
accessappappointmentbookcellphonecloseupcoronacoronaviruscovidcovid-19decidedecisiondiseaseeasyepidemicfindhealthhealthcareimmunizationinfoinformationinformedinternetlocationmapmedicalmedicinemobileoutbreakpandemicpharmacyphoneplanpreventionprotectionresearchschedulescreenscrollsearchsmartsmart phonesmartphonetimevaccinatevaccinationvaccineviruswebsite