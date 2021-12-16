0
Stock video
Preparation of aerosol medicines for patients with asthma and Bronchitis with a nebulizer for respiratory treatments on the table.
R
By Raul Bigi
- Stock footage ID: 1083991768
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Sick woman in bed with difficult breathing in nebulizer mask making inhalation for asthma treatment. Young woman using asthma inhaler for pulmonary disease. Treatment cough and pneumonia at home
4k00:22childhood asthma inhaling mask illnesses little baby girl with flu id doing aerosol independently .
4k00:11Sick woman with a sore throat makes inhalation with a mask on his face. Sick patient heals itself nebulizer