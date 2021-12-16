0
Stock video
two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083989449
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|911.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
hd00:06Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
hd00:21Happy family in the kitchen mom and daughter in the kitchen playing with flour to have fun and mold the patties in the kitchen in the same red aprons. stedicam
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
4k00:20Two women walking on empty beach holding giant inflatable flamingo and doughnut Best friend girls enjoying summer vacation on tropical beach holiday
Same model in other videos
hd00:20mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
hd00:21mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:13mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:11two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:06two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette