 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

girl lies on her mother's shoulder tied with a garland and looks into the camera at night on Christmas day

S

By Saulich Elena

  • Stock footage ID: 1083989425
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV229.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Girlfriend In Love With Boyfriend Laying Together, Picnic, Over The Shoulder
4k00:05Girlfriend In Love With Boyfriend Laying Together, Picnic, Over The Shoulder
Young and beautiful girl wears sunglasses in a pool on a tropical island. Sunglasses and plumeria lie on the edge of the pool.
4k00:19Young and beautiful girl wears sunglasses in a pool on a tropical island. Sunglasses and plumeria lie on the edge of the pool.
Close-up female hand with natural manicure lies on male shoulder embracing. Unrecognizable curly girl woman wife holding arm of beloved husband partner man wearing shirt married couple hugging at home
4k00:11Close-up female hand with natural manicure lies on male shoulder embracing. Unrecognizable curly girl woman wife holding arm of beloved husband partner man wearing shirt married couple hugging at home
Young Loving Couple Dating in Coffee Shop. Girl Lying on the Shoulder of the Man. Lifestyle, Romantic Relationships and Valentines Day Concept
hd00:09Young Loving Couple Dating in Coffee Shop. Girl Lying on the Shoulder of the Man. Lifestyle, Romantic Relationships and Valentines Day Concept
Young Beautiful Couple is Lying Down on a Sofa. Man is Gently Hugging the Girl by the Shoulder. They Look Above and Smile. Top View. Video Footage with Vertical Screen Orientation. 9:16
4k00:14Young Beautiful Couple is Lying Down on a Sofa. Man is Gently Hugging the Girl by the Shoulder. They Look Above and Smile. Top View. Video Footage with Vertical Screen Orientation. 9:16
Asian couple lifestyle. young man and woman watching TV at home with christmas tree in corner at night. side view girlfriend lying on boyfriend shoulder and smiling discuss movie on sofa on xmas eve
4k00:15Asian couple lifestyle. young man and woman watching TV at home with christmas tree in corner at night. side view girlfriend lying on boyfriend shoulder and smiling discuss movie on sofa on xmas eve
Young Girl smears her arms with sunblock cream while lying on beach. Young woman sunbathes by the sea or ocean shore. Close up. Vacation and resort concept.
hd00:25Young Girl smears her arms with sunblock cream while lying on beach. Young woman sunbathes by the sea or ocean shore. Close up. Vacation and resort concept.
Newlyweds in love. Lovely caucasian bride and groom. Embracing, huggings. Happy wedding couple family. Woman lying on her husband shoulder and looking at camera. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom
hd00:14Newlyweds in love. Lovely caucasian bride and groom. Embracing, huggings. Happy wedding couple family. Woman lying on her husband shoulder and looking at camera. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom
Same model in other videos
mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
hd00:20mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:21mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:13mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:11two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:06two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:17mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day

Related video keywords