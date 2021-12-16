0
Stock video
mom and daughter in a pink dress and wrapped in a garland are sitting next to the Christmas tree at home
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083989422
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|201.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Happy young mom receiving pink gift box from little loving daughter hugs her express gratitude for pleasant surprise and attention at Mother Day celebration. Birthday life event congratulation concept
4k00:11Cute Blonde Girl Runs Towards Her Young Mother and They Hug. Children's Room is Pink, Has Drawings on the Wall and is Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Cute Little Girl Runs Towards Her Mother and Father and They Hug Her. Children's Room is Pink, Has Drawings on the Wall and is Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08The child looks up happily. The girl is walking with her mother. A child of two years in a pink jacket with big blue eyes. The girl walks and looks into the camera. Close-up of 4K.
4k00:11Grandmother, Mother and Her Little Cute Daughter have a Big Hug. They're in a Children's Room which is Pink and full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Young pretty mother holding a baby. Next to them is an aunt and touches her niece, then takes her in her arms.
hd00:16Baby feet in warm jumpsuit doing first steps. Child learns to walk. Friendly full family walking in winter forest on vacation under snowfall. Father, mother and daughter. Low angle shot.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:20mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
hd00:21mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:13mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:11two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:06two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
Related video keywords
babybackgroundbirthdaycelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas treeclose updaughterdecorateddecorationsdresseveningfamilyfungarlandgiftgirlhappinesshappyholidayhomehousehugindoorinteriorkidlightsmommothernewnew yearnightpersonpinkportraitroomsitsittingslow motionsmilingstudiotogethertreeunitywhitewinterwomanyear