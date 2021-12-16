 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Christmas gifts in boxes of blue and pink lie next to the decorated Christmas tree at home

S

By Saulich Elena

  • Stock footage ID: 1083989410
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV541.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Opening Beautiful Gift Box with Ribbons and Big Bow. 4 videos in 1. Unpacking Present Parcel 3d Animation Elements on Green Screen Alpha and Mask Channels. Untying Decorative Knot. 4k UHD 3840x2160.
4k00:30Opening Beautiful Gift Box with Ribbons and Big Bow. 4 videos in 1. Unpacking Present Parcel 3d Animation Elements on Green Screen Alpha and Mask Channels. Untying Decorative Knot. 4k UHD 3840x2160.
Crystal prism refracting light in vivid rainbow colors. Glass neon purple holographic background. Shake effect
4k00:18Crystal prism refracting light in vivid rainbow colors. Glass neon purple holographic background. Shake effect
SURPRISE! Blue confetti falls over a blue background. Loopable, ticker tape style confetti drifts from top to bottom and clears frame. Trending and modern colors. See portfolio for similar and more!
4k00:16SURPRISE! Blue confetti falls over a blue background. Loopable, ticker tape style confetti drifts from top to bottom and clears frame. Trending and modern colors. See portfolio for similar and more!
Soft pastel neon pink blue purple silver crystal lights bokeh. Luxury background. Blurred holographic holiday lights. Posterized Abstract Effect
4k00:19Soft pastel neon pink blue purple silver crystal lights bokeh. Luxury background. Blurred holographic holiday lights. Posterized Abstract Effect
Pandemic Christmas gifts. COVID-19 New Year 2021. Quarantine winter holidays sale. Hands in pink protective gloves showing stack of white boxes with red ribbon bows isolated on blue background.
4k00:19Pandemic Christmas gifts. COVID-19 New Year 2021. Quarantine winter holidays sale. Hands in pink protective gloves showing stack of white boxes with red ribbon bows isolated on blue background.
Colourful fireworks exploding high in the air. FullHD 1080p.
hd00:40Colourful fireworks exploding high in the air. FullHD 1080p.
Fireworks with New Year greeting. 2018. Amber. Background with fireworks and New Year greeting.
hd00:30Fireworks with New Year greeting. 2018. Amber. Background with fireworks and New Year greeting.
Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
4k00:34Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon

Related video keywords