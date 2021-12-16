 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Front view close-up female satisfied smiling face. Portrait outdoors african american woman girl with curly hair smiling toothy dental laughing sincerely posing city looking at camera glad expression

M

By MAYA LAB

  • Stock footage ID: 1083989104
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV390.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB
Same model in other videos
Beautiful African American girl pointing index finger at camera inviting with hand gesture. Young ethnic happy woman calling to showing something and speaking body language. Hey you, come here.
4k00:08Beautiful African American girl pointing index finger at camera inviting with hand gesture. Young ethnic happy woman calling to showing something and speaking body language. Hey you, come here.
Beautiful smiling young african woman wrong puts on face mask to protect from coronavirus outbreak second wave of pandemic, looking at camera outdoor. Ethnicity student showing thumb up close up
4k00:22Beautiful smiling young african woman wrong puts on face mask to protect from coronavirus outbreak second wave of pandemic, looking at camera outdoor. Ethnicity student showing thumb up close up
Young pensive afro american girl meditating thoughtfully at idea hold hand to chin, finger against cheekbone, with gesture of thought about problem solution with puzzled facial expression on street
4k00:24Young pensive afro american girl meditating thoughtfully at idea hold hand to chin, finger against cheekbone, with gesture of thought about problem solution with puzzled facial expression on street
Couple of afro american two teenage lovers go to airport terminal, carry suitcases with luggage, dance with baggage, enjoy travel. Mixed race brother and sister move joyfully, celebrate homecoming
4k00:08Couple of afro american two teenage lovers go to airport terminal, carry suitcases with luggage, dance with baggage, enjoy travel. Mixed race brother and sister move joyfully, celebrate homecoming
Ethnic American contented curly woman talking on phone with friends rejoicing smiling laughing white teeth, outdoors close-up. Girl student makes online order on smartphone outside, satisfied customer
4k00:23Ethnic American contented curly woman talking on phone with friends rejoicing smiling laughing white teeth, outdoors close-up. Girl student makes online order on smartphone outside, satisfied customer
View from behind young curly-haired african american girl wife in black clothes with suitcases licks to meet ethnic handsome guy, couple in medical masks meet at airport hug, travel during quarantine
4k00:19View from behind young curly-haired african american girl wife in black clothes with suitcases licks to meet ethnic handsome guy, couple in medical masks meet at airport hug, travel during quarantine
Attractive young afro girl smiles at camera showing hand OK sign. Student shows everything fine success gesture body language. African american millennial curly hair woman smiling, evaluation concept
4k00:08Attractive young afro girl smiles at camera showing hand OK sign. Student shows everything fine success gesture body language. African american millennial curly hair woman smiling, evaluation concept
Ethnicity curly female floating in blue water in hotel pool sitting in inflatable tube raises hands above her and smile looking at camera. Afro student girl relax in tourist complex swimming on circle
4k00:10Ethnicity curly female floating in blue water in hotel pool sitting in inflatable tube raises hands above her and smile looking at camera. Afro student girl relax in tourist complex swimming on circle

Related video keywords