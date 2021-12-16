 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of smiling fashion designer working in her studio. Creative Businesswoman work with clothing production. Successful female seamstress at work

G

By GaudiLab

  • Stock footage ID: 1083988972
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV53.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
Seven Stylish Diverse People Lean on a Conference Table While Energetically Discussing Daily Business Plans. Shot on RED EPIC 4K(uhd).
4k00:11Seven Stylish Diverse People Lean on a Conference Table While Energetically Discussing Daily Business Plans. Shot on RED EPIC 4K(uhd).
Architects are working on a building model at modern office. Designer are developing architecture. concept of construction, development and creative idea.
4k00:12Architects are working on a building model at modern office. Designer are developing architecture. concept of construction, development and creative idea.
Architects team are working on paper blueprint and building model. Business woman suggest idea to designer. concept of construction, architecture, development and creative.
4k00:15Architects team are working on paper blueprint and building model. Business woman suggest idea to designer. concept of construction, architecture, development and creative.
Businessman Workplace In Office On Laptop.Man Office Computer Overtime Deadline Working In Internet.Tired Designer Overworked On Laptop Pc In Social Network.Businessman Chatting Online Finance Meeting
4k00:51Businessman Workplace In Office On Laptop.Man Office Computer Overtime Deadline Working In Internet.Tired Designer Overworked On Laptop Pc In Social Network.Businessman Chatting Online Finance Meeting
Close-up of a Man's Hands Working on Green Screen on a Laptop. In Background Blurred and Brightly Lit Office where One Man Approaches the Other and They Have Discussion. Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:17Close-up of a Man's Hands Working on Green Screen on a Laptop. In Background Blurred and Brightly Lit Office where One Man Approaches the Other and They Have Discussion. Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:14 In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful Young Woman Laughs on the Camera. Her Background is Bright and Blurred. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Beautiful Young Woman Laughs on the Camera. Her Background is Bright and Blurred. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Man Does Whiteboard Presentation to His Creative Office Staff. Coworkers Sit at the Big Glass Table with Open Laptops, Taking Notes. Office is Stylish and Bright. Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:15Man Does Whiteboard Presentation to His Creative Office Staff. Coworkers Sit at the Big Glass Table with Open Laptops, Taking Notes. Office is Stylish and Bright. Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
Same model in other videos
Smiling female blogger enjoying positive messaging in social media during weekend time in home apartment, happy woman lying at bed and typing copywrite or rewrite text
4k00:50Smiling female blogger enjoying positive messaging in social media during weekend time in home apartment, happy woman lying at bed and typing copywrite or rewrite text
Cheerful female sport blogger making online video conference with social followers for talking about outdoors workout and give influence web information,happy woman i headphones have cell conversation
4k00:09Cheerful female sport blogger making online video conference with social followers for talking about outdoors workout and give influence web information,happy woman i headphones have cell conversation
Slow motion effect of cardio jogger making stop after running at urban streets during morning dawn time, Caucasian athlete listening audio records via equipment feeling tired
hd00:27Slow motion effect of cardio jogger making stop after running at urban streets during morning dawn time, Caucasian athlete listening audio records via equipment feeling tired
Slow motion effect of happy sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music running at urbanity for training muscles, cheerful woman doing fitness workout with energy
hd00:28Slow motion effect of happy sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music running at urbanity for training muscles, cheerful woman doing fitness workout with energy
Young athletic female bodybuilder listening music playlist for vitality motivation during outdoors workout for doing cardio slimming exercise and training body muscles
4k00:07Young athletic female bodybuilder listening music playlist for vitality motivation during outdoors workout for doing cardio slimming exercise and training body muscles
Slow motion effect of sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music walking at urbanity and thinking about strength workout training, back view of crossfit model
hd00:13Slow motion effect of sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music walking at urbanity and thinking about strength workout training, back view of crossfit model
Happy female athletic bodybuilder enjoying smartphone communication during sport break outdoors, young millennial woman checking cellphone messages via mobile application
4k00:20Happy female athletic bodybuilder enjoying smartphone communication during sport break outdoors, young millennial woman checking cellphone messages via mobile application
Muscular female athlete in stylish tracksuit doing plank exercises during morning outdoors workout, young woman training body strength during physical effort endurance for slimming
4k00:15Muscular female athlete in stylish tracksuit doing plank exercises during morning outdoors workout, young woman training body strength during physical effort endurance for slimming

Related video keywords