0
Stock video
Close up view of designer cuts fabric with scissors for sewing and creating clothes. Successful female seamstress at work working process
G
By GaudiLab
- Stock footage ID: 1083988873
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|129.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Close up pan shot left to right of white patterns and plastic curves for clothes hang on the wall in the sewing workshop. Interior of modern sewing workshop.
Same model in other videos
4k00:50Smiling female blogger enjoying positive messaging in social media during weekend time in home apartment, happy woman lying at bed and typing copywrite or rewrite text
4k00:09Cheerful female sport blogger making online video conference with social followers for talking about outdoors workout and give influence web information,happy woman i headphones have cell conversation
hd00:27Slow motion effect of cardio jogger making stop after running at urban streets during morning dawn time, Caucasian athlete listening audio records via equipment feeling tired
hd00:28Slow motion effect of happy sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music running at urbanity for training muscles, cheerful woman doing fitness workout with energy
4k00:07Young athletic female bodybuilder listening music playlist for vitality motivation during outdoors workout for doing cardio slimming exercise and training body muscles
hd00:13Slow motion effect of sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music walking at urbanity and thinking about strength workout training, back view of crossfit model
4k00:20Happy female athletic bodybuilder enjoying smartphone communication during sport break outdoors, young millennial woman checking cellphone messages via mobile application
Related video keywords
adultartistartworkatelierclose upclothingcouturecraftcreativecropped imagecutdesignerdeskdressmakerentrepreneurfabricfashionfemalegarmentgirlhandmadehobbyindoorsindustryjobmaterialmodeloccupationone personpeopleprofessionalscissorsseamstresssewsewingsmall businessstart-upstudentstudiotabletailortalenttextilewomanworkworkplaceworkshopworkspace