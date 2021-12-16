 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female fashion designer working with tailoring mannequin creating a model for a new dress. Inspired businesswoman creating clothing design. Successful female seamstress working in atelier studio

G

By GaudiLab

  • Stock footage ID: 1083988861
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV44.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Clothing Store: Young Woman at Counter Buys Clothes from Friendly Retail Sales Assistant, Paying with Contactless NFC Smartphone Touching Terminal. Trendy Fashion Shop with Designer Brands.
4k00:12Clothing Store: Young Woman at Counter Buys Clothes from Friendly Retail Sales Assistant, Paying with Contactless NFC Smartphone Touching Terminal. Trendy Fashion Shop with Designer Brands.
Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
4k00:22Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
Time-Lapse in Clothing Store. Diverse Group of Costumers bying Clothes and Merchandise at Checkout Cashier Counter. Retail Fashion Shop Assistant Services Clients, Selling Designer Brands to People
4k00:12Time-Lapse in Clothing Store. Diverse Group of Costumers bying Clothes and Merchandise at Checkout Cashier Counter. Retail Fashion Shop Assistant Services Clients, Selling Designer Brands to People
Happy stylish African American gen z hipster female student with Afro hair looks at camera stands in cozy cafe interior. Smiling mixed race young woman wears yellow sundress headshot portrait.
4k00:15Happy stylish African American gen z hipster female student with Afro hair looks at camera stands in cozy cafe interior. Smiling mixed race young woman wears yellow sundress headshot portrait.
Portrait of a fashionable young professional woman in a stylish contemporary office.
hd00:14Portrait of a fashionable young professional woman in a stylish contemporary office.
Young Asia lady fashion designer using mobile phone receiving purchase order and showing clothes recording video live streaming online at shop. Small business owner, online market delivery concept.
4k00:28Young Asia lady fashion designer using mobile phone receiving purchase order and showing clothes recording video live streaming online at shop. Small business owner, online market delivery concept.
Creative fashion design team are brainstorming for ideas and looking at fabric swatches.
hd00:17Creative fashion design team are brainstorming for ideas and looking at fabric swatches.
Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
hd00:22Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
Same model in other videos
Smiling female blogger enjoying positive messaging in social media during weekend time in home apartment, happy woman lying at bed and typing copywrite or rewrite text
4k00:50Smiling female blogger enjoying positive messaging in social media during weekend time in home apartment, happy woman lying at bed and typing copywrite or rewrite text
Cheerful female sport blogger making online video conference with social followers for talking about outdoors workout and give influence web information,happy woman i headphones have cell conversation
4k00:09Cheerful female sport blogger making online video conference with social followers for talking about outdoors workout and give influence web information,happy woman i headphones have cell conversation
Slow motion effect of cardio jogger making stop after running at urban streets during morning dawn time, Caucasian athlete listening audio records via equipment feeling tired
hd00:27Slow motion effect of cardio jogger making stop after running at urban streets during morning dawn time, Caucasian athlete listening audio records via equipment feeling tired
Slow motion effect of happy sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music running at urbanity for training muscles, cheerful woman doing fitness workout with energy
hd00:28Slow motion effect of happy sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music running at urbanity for training muscles, cheerful woman doing fitness workout with energy
Young athletic female bodybuilder listening music playlist for vitality motivation during outdoors workout for doing cardio slimming exercise and training body muscles
4k00:07Young athletic female bodybuilder listening music playlist for vitality motivation during outdoors workout for doing cardio slimming exercise and training body muscles
Slow motion effect of sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music walking at urbanity and thinking about strength workout training, back view of crossfit model
hd00:13Slow motion effect of sportive female athlete in stereo equipment for listening music walking at urbanity and thinking about strength workout training, back view of crossfit model
Happy female athletic bodybuilder enjoying smartphone communication during sport break outdoors, young millennial woman checking cellphone messages via mobile application
4k00:20Happy female athletic bodybuilder enjoying smartphone communication during sport break outdoors, young millennial woman checking cellphone messages via mobile application
Muscular female athlete in stylish tracksuit doing plank exercises during morning outdoors workout, young woman training body strength during physical effort endurance for slimming
4k00:15Muscular female athlete in stylish tracksuit doing plank exercises during morning outdoors workout, young woman training body strength during physical effort endurance for slimming

Related video keywords