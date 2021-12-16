 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Firefighters demonstrate how to extinguish fire with fire extinguishers

N

By NavinTar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083986857
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV41.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of the Caucasian tired female firefighter with the helmet in hands looking to the camera with a big fire truck on the background at night. Rescuer concept . Shot on Red Dragon
4k00:07Portrait of the Caucasian tired female firefighter with the helmet in hands looking to the camera with a big fire truck on the background at night. Rescuer concept . Shot on Red Dragon
Fire extinguishing, fire brigade inside burning premises. Brave firemen inside burning building. House destroyed by fire
hd00:22Fire extinguishing, fire brigade inside burning premises. Brave firemen inside burning building. House destroyed by fire
Fireman with self-contained breathing apparatus climbing aerial ladder through thick heavy smoke above fire
4k00:17Fireman with self-contained breathing apparatus climbing aerial ladder through thick heavy smoke above fire
Brave firemen inside burning building. Fire extinguishing, fire brigade inside burning premises. House destroyed by fire
hd00:12Brave firemen inside burning building. Fire extinguishing, fire brigade inside burning premises. House destroyed by fire
Firefighters Spraying Water Onto Fully Engulfed Building Fire Sparks 4K
4k00:20Firefighters Spraying Water Onto Fully Engulfed Building Fire Sparks 4K
Close up of firefighter using radio to speak with his collegues. Fire engine with emergency lights and two more firemen in the background. High quality 4k footage
4k00:05Close up of firefighter using radio to speak with his collegues. Fire engine with emergency lights and two more firemen in the background. High quality 4k footage
Firefighter on duty in Burning car. Three firefighters fighting a fire with a hose and water during a firefighting. Firefighters during battle and explosion of fire emergency case for danger mission.
hd00:07Firefighter on duty in Burning car. Three firefighters fighting a fire with a hose and water during a firefighting. Firefighters during battle and explosion of fire emergency case for danger mission.
Group of Firefighter teamwork fighting a fire on danger rescue duty. Three fireman in fire protection suit spray firefighting foam from fire hose extinguishing crackle fire flames on burning premises.
hd00:28Group of Firefighter teamwork fighting a fire on danger rescue duty. Three fireman in fire protection suit spray firefighting foam from fire hose extinguishing crackle fire flames on burning premises.

Related video keywords